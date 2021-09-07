Kerala withdraws night curfew and Sunday lockdown

The Chief Minister warned that there is still the presence of the delta variant virus in the state, so people should be very careful.

The night curfew and Sunday lockdown imposed in Kerala for weeks has been withdrawn by the government on September 7, Tuesday. The high level meeting held to analyze the COVID-19 situation in the state has decided to withdraw the restriction, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Currently Kerala has a 10 pm to 6 am curfew at night and a triple lockdown on Sundays. On Tuesday 25,772 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from the state. 183 deaths were also reported on the day taking the total death toll to 21679 persons.

The Chief Minister however warned that there is still the presence of delta variant virus in the state, and people should be very careful, he urged. He warned that anyone can contract the infection from anyone else.

However, there is no increase of COVID-19 cases in the state from last week. 18.49 % was the average test positivity rate in August last week. "This week it has reduced to 17.91%. With more precautions we can bring down the number of cases," CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the state has administered more than 3 crore vaccinations. By Tuesday 3,01,00,716 doses of vaccinations were given in total. Of which 2,18,54,153 are first doses and 82,46,563 are second doses. 76.15% of people who are above 18 years have taken their first dose of vaccination. 28.73% completed the second dose too.

Kerala currently has 2,47,826 active COVID-19 patients of which around 32,000 people are in hospitals. The Chief Minister pointed out that some patients are getting admitted late to hospitals even though they experienced symptoms, he urged the public to approach hospitals if patients have some comorbidities.