Kerala vigilance orders probe against state Congress chief K Sudhakaran

The probe was ordered based on a petition filed by his former driver, alleging that he amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala has initiated a probe against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran on a petition filed by his former driver Prasanth Babu. Vigilance Director Sudesh Kumar has ordered a probe into the charges of Prasanth Babu and directed an investigating team to submit a report with immediate effect. Prasanth Babu in his statement had said that, “The Congress leader has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.” The former driver had also alleged that “Sudhakaran had indulged in financial misappropriation of funds during the construction of the Kannur District Congress Committee office.”

The complainant also alleged that there was misappropriation in the funds from the trust which is in the name of former Chief Minister late K Karunakaran. Sources in the state vigilance told IANS that the first step of the investigation will be to check the veracity of the allegations levelled by the former driver of K Sudhakaran and that further investigation will be ordered based on the preliminary report.

The vigilance probe has been termed as a political vendetta by the state Congress party. Kerala Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan told reporters at Kochi that the vigilance inquiry against KPCC chief Sudhakaran was nothing short of political vendetta and said that the Congress will fight this. “This case will not sustain as no permission for the same has been sought yet from the Lok Sabha Speaker. As per the rule, not even a preliminary inquiry can be conducted against a Member of Parliament. These moves are just to defame opposition leaders. If the government really wanted to take the case, they must have sought permission first from the Speaker,” Satheesan told the media. “We won’t be scared by this,” he added. KPCC President K Sudhakaran is presently the MP representing Kannur Lok Sabha constituency.

