Kerala unit of JD(S) threatens to break away if Deve Gowda decides to join NDA

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda is awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invite to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). But his Kerala unit set to break away.

Even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invite to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to multiple reports, the Kerala unit of the party has refused to be a part of the move.

State Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Monday asserted that under no circumstances would they be part of the decision and that they would remain wedded to the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“We are totally against the policies and ideology of the BJP, and hence we in Kerala will never ever join the BJP-led alliance. We will go forward with the like-minded Left,” said Krishnankutty.

Currently the Kerala unit of the JD(S) has two legislators, including Krishnankutty.

The party is a full fledged ally of the LDF, and if Gowda attends the meeting called by Modi, the Kerala unit, in all likelihood, will sever ties with their national unit.