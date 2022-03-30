Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve alcohol

The state government has tweaked its liquor policy to allow sanction of special licenses in specially marked areas in IT parks, where facilities will be available for consumption of liquor.

news Liquor

The Pinarayi Vijayan government on Wednesday, March 29, tweaked the liquor policy enabling opening of more retail outlets in Kerala. The biggest gainer appears to be the IT parks in the state, where special earmarked areas will be provided where people can have a drink. Incidentally, the liquor policy of the Kerala government is an annual ritual, when the rules are made for the new fiscal and becomes applicable from April 1 every year.

At present there are close to 400 retail outlets of the state owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer in the state and according to a source, more than 100 new retail outlets are expected to be opened. The biggest gainer appeared to be the three IT parks in the state, where over one lakh professionals are employed at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi Infopark and the Kozhikode IT park.

State Excise Minister MV Govindan pointed out that there has been a long standing demand from the IT professionals of a lack of facilities for recreation. "It has been decided to allow sanction for special licenses to these parks where specially marked areas will be there in the park and facilities will be available for consumption of liquor under strict norms," said a statement from Govindan.

It was decided to continue the first day of every month as a dry day and hence, no liquor will be served in bars, clubs and all the retail outlets will also be closed. Meanwhile, the government has decided to ban plastic liquor bottles from 2023-24 fiscal, and hence liquor companies will have to ensure that liquor is carried only in glass bottles.

A profile of liquor users in Kerala reveals that around 32.9 lakh people out of the 3.34 crore population in the state consume liquor, which includes 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women. Taxes from sales of liquor is one of the highest revenue source for the state exchequer.