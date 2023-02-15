Kerala tribal man’s death: SC/ST Commission asks cops to include SC/ST Act provisions

The Kerala SC/ST Commission has asked the police to submit a fresh report within four days.

The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, on Tuesday, February 14, set aside the police report submitted in the tribal man’s death case and asked the police to include provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The commission has asked the police to submit a fresh report within four days. Forty-six-year-old Viswanathan, an adivasi man from Paravayal tribal colony of Kerala’s Wayanad district was found dead in the premises of Kozhikode Medical Hospital, days after he was brutally assaulted by a group of people alleging that he stole a mobile phone.

Viswanathan came to the hospital for the childbirth of his wife, and went missing on February 9. He was later found dead on February 11. The police are conducting an investigation after registering a case under section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The State Human Rights Commission has also taken suo motu case in the issue.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held by the SC/ST Commission, where the chairman BS Mavoji said that no one would end his life without any valid reason and asked the police to investigate under the SC/ST Act. “The probe should be carried out under the SC/ST Act. Otherwise, you should prove that he had some other reason to commit suicide,” ToI quoted him as saying.

“There was no possibility of any other personal reasons that led to the death at a time when his wife had delivered a baby. He might have encountered similar experiences in his life earlier too. He could not have withstood such an allegation in an unfamiliar place. The manhandling incident happened mainly because he was an Adivasi. He could have felt insulted after the incident. We need to find out the reason. This is not just another normal police case,” Mavoji told the police, who were there to submit a report on the issue.

Mavoji also said that Viswanathan wouldn’t have had the strength to bear the allegation, when he faced such an allegation in an unfamiliar environment.

The police also produced CCTV footage of the incident and said that the persons are yet to be identified. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has also sought a report from the state police chief, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), and the Kozhikode District Collector, about the incident.

