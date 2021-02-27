Kerala tribal language film â€˜Mmmmmm (Sound of Pain)â€™ eligible for Oscar race

The Kurumba language is spoken by the tribal community in Attapadi in Keralaâ€™s Palakkad district.

Flix Mollywood

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced the list of 366 movies eligible for this years' Oscars race, which included the Vijeesh Mani directorial film Mmmmm (Sound of Pain), a film in Kurumba language that is spoken by the tribal community in Attapadi in Kerala's Palakkad district.

The film now officially stands eligible to contend for the Oscars nominations. The voting will start on March 5, and the official nominations will be announced on March 15.

The film features former India footballer IM Vijayan in the lead role and tells the story of a tribal person hailing from the Kurumba tribe, who ekes out a living by collecting honey.

The story tells the difficulties the tribal person has to go through when environmental changes occur due to irresponsible human activities, leading to scarcity of honey. It also portrays his fight against the challenges and how he eventually adapts to the changing environmental conditions.

Sohan Roy, the producer of the film, said that this is a proud moment for the entire team behind the movie.

The film is directed by Vijeesh Mani. Grammy award-winning American musician Edon Molla and Indian folk singer Nanjamma have written the lyrics and sung for the movie. Jubair Muhammad is the music director for the film.

Apart from Mmmmmm (Sound of Pain), Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru also features in the list of 366 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 93rd Oscars. The Sudha Kongara directorial stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. However, Jallikattu, which was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category, did not make it to the shortlist.

Director Karishma Dev Dubeâ€™s Bittu has also been shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category. Bittu is presented by Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana under the banner of Indian Women Rising (IWR). The movie is set in rural India and revolves around the close friendship of two girls.