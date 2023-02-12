Kerala trans couple want their correct gender on biological childâ€™s birth certificate

Zahhad Fazil, a trans man who had temporarily stopped his hormone therapy to be pregnant, has sought permission to be registered as the father of the baby.

news LGBTQIA+

A transgender couple in Kerala, who became biological parents recently, have approached the hospital authorities seeking to mention their correct gender identity on the newbornâ€™s birth certificate and other documents. Zahhad Fazil, a trans man, had temporarily stopped his hormone therapy to be pregnant so that the couple could be parents. After delivering the child, Zahhad has now sought permission for his name to be registered as the father of the baby and his partner Ziya Paval, a trans woman, as the mother.

Ziya told PTI that a request has been submitted to the Government Medical College Hospital authorities in Kozhikode, where the child was born. "We gave a letter to the hospital authorities in this regard and they assured us that it will be considered. As per the recent verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Transgender Persons Act 2019, we have the right to change our gender," she said. Ziya also said that they have the transgender identity card issued by the Union government and so they expect that there won't be any legal hurdle to get their request granted. According to The New Indian Express, the hospital authorities said that the registration as sought by the couple will be possible only if the health department issues a special order.

Asked how the baby and the father were doing, Ziya said both of them were perfectly fine and happy. "Zahhad and I are enjoying every bit of these happy days and our parenthood," Ziya said. She also said that the hospital authorities are ensuring breast milk is available for the child at frequent intervals from their breast milk bank.

Zahhad had a caesarean delivery on February 8. Ziya had earlier talked to TNM about their reasons for choosing to be pregnant, stating that adoption was not an option for transgender persons, and adding that there did not seem to be a way for trans women to get pregnant. Photo shoots of the couple had gone viral all over social media.

