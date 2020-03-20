Kerala trains fully or partially cancelled amid COVID-19: Full list

While 18 trains have been fully cancelled, five stand partially cancelled.

With COVID-19 (coronavirus) infecting 25 people in Kerala and putting over 31,000 people under observation, daily commute especially in passenger trains has fallen drastically with most people confined to their homes. In light of this, the Southern Railway has cancelled 18 trains in the state fully and five partially.

Here is a list of trains that have been cancelled completely:

These 10 trains remain fully cancelled from March 20 to March 31: Ernakulam – Kayankulam MEMU (No: 66315), Kayankulam – Ernakulam MEMU (No: 66316), Ernakulam – Guruvayur passenger (No: 56370), Guruvayur – Thrissur passenger (No: 56373), Thrissur – Kozhikode passenger (No: 56663), Punalur – Guruvayur passenger (No: 56366), Ernakulam – Kayankulam (via Kottayam) passenger (No: 56387), Kayankulam – Ernakulam (via Kottayam) passenger (No: 56388), Guruvayur – Thrissur passenger (No: 56043), Thrissur – Guruvayur passenger (No: 56044).

Meanwhile, these six trains remain fully cancelled from March 21 to March 30: Guruvayur – Punalur passenger (No 56365), Kozhikode – Thrissur passenger (No: 56664), Thrissur – Guruvayur passenger (No: 56374), Guruvayur – Ernakulam passenger (No: 56375), Kollam – Kanniyakumari MEMU train (No: 66304), Kanniyakumari – Kollam MEMU train (No: 66305).

Kochuveli – Mangalore Jn. Antyodaya Express (No: 16355), scheduled to leave Kochuveli on March 21,26 and 28, and Mangalore Junction – Kochuveli Antyodaya Express (No: 16356) scheduled to leave Mangalore Junction on March 22, 27, 29 are also fully cancelled.

List of partially cancelled trains:

Guruvayur – Punalur passenger train (No: 56365) will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Town – Punalur on March 20. The train will only run from Guruvayur to Ernakulam Town on this day.

Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shoranur Venad Express (No: 16302) will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn. – Shoranur from March 20 to March 31. The train will only run from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam Junction on these dates.

Shoranur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express (No: 16301) will be partially cancelled between Shoranur – Ernakulam Junction from March 20 to March 31. The train will only run from Ernakulam Junction to Thiruvananthapuram Central on these dates.

Coimbatore – Thrissur passenger train (No: 56605) will be partially cancelled between Shoranur – Thrissur from March 20 to April 2. The train will only run from Coimbatore to Shoranur on these dates.

Thrissur – Kannur passenger train (No: 56603) will be partially cancelled between Thrissur – Shoranur from March 21 to April 2. The train will only run from Shoranur to Kannur on these dates.

