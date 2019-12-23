Kerala train track was under maintenance, not sabotaged by CAA protesters, says Rail police

Fake news

Anti-CAA protestors were falsely accused on social media of sabotaging a train track near Payyoli.

Malayalam news outlets on Monday reported an incident of 'attempted train derailment' in Payyoli, Kozhikode, where a portion of the railway track was suspected to have been tampered with by 'miscreants' on Saturday evening.

The damaged track was identified by the Railway Protection Force, after a loco pilot plying the route complained to the Vadakara police station that he experienced rough running when his train 'Parasuram Express' to Mangaluru crossed the region.

Reports also stated that when officials from the Railway Protection Force inspected the area, they found that large granite blocks were placed on for 1.5 inches of the track and that the 'miscreants' had removed a 100 clippers - which locks the concrete sleepers to the iron tracks. One report added that the internal security wing of the state home department had been alerted about the incident.

While names and details of the 'accused persons' had not been carried on any news reports, soon enough, rumours began spreading that anti Citizenship Amendment Act protestors in Kozhikode were sabotaging the train tracks.

A Twitter user who goes by the name 'Kerala Temple History' also tweeted one of the reports with the caption, 'CAA Protestors tried to derail train in Kerala. Huge mishap averted. One of the most crowded trains, Parasuram express passed through damaged tracks miraculously.'

However, Kozhikode Railway Police told TNM that the allegations made on social media were entirely unfounded.

CAA Protestors tried to derail train in Kerala. Huge mishap averted. One of the most crowded train, Parasuram express passed through damaged tracks miraculously @UnSubtleDesi @mediacrook @surnell @ShefVaidya

https://t.co/kEHJjl2WP0 — Kerala Temple History (@templefable) December 23, 2019

"We have carried out detailed investigations on the incident. It looks like nobody had wilfully damaged the railway track. The portion was undergoing maintenance work which is why the clippers had been removed. However, the trains were crossing the route without any issues. The loco pilot who was operating the Parasuram Express mistook the rough running to be attempted derailment, when it was not the case," said Inspector of Railway Police, Kozhikode, Suresh Babu.