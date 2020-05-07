Kerala temporarily stops issuing passes for interstate travellers

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, issuance of passes will resume on Friday.

Coronavirus Lockdown

The Kerala government on Thursday stopped issuing passes for inter-state travellers coming to the state. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the stoppage of issuing passes is only temporary and will be resumed on Friday (May 8). CMO also added that the registration facilities are open and can be used without trouble.

People coming from other Indian states need to get a pass from the Kerala government to cross the inter-state borders. The pass was first issued through the portal of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) earlier, but since May 5, the registration and issuance of passes are being conducted through COVID-19 Jagratha portal of the state government.

The Chief Minister’s Office told TNM that the temporary halt in issuance of the pass was in order to make necessary arrangements to facilitate operations securely. “There is a large influx of people to the state. The non-resident Indians (NRIs) will be brought to the state from today (Thursday). Also we will have to quarantine a section of the interstate passengers who have come so far to the state. So a day’s time is for that,” said the CMO.

The state government has decided to quarantine those people returning from hotspot regions of other Indian states. Such people will be made to undergo quarantine at the government facilities for seven days and following this, will also have to undergo home quarantine for another week. The decision was taken by the state government two days back.

So far, 52,000 passes have been issued. According to the latest data, so far 12,509 Keralites from other Indian states have come back to the state through six checkposts.

The checkposts are Wayalar in Palakkad district; Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod; Muthanga in Wayanad; Kumily in Idukki; Injivila in Thiruvananthapuram; and Aryankavu in Kollam. The maximum number of people, 7,718, crossed so far through Walayar checkpost.

Meanwhile, Kerala will receive two flights of NRIs from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Thursday. In an affidavit filed by the state government to the High Court, it has been stated that 9,572 of the returning non-resident Keralites are pregnant women.

