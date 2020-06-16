Kerala-style wedding for Varanasi couple stuck in Malappuram due to lockdown

The bride's father's employer, Abdul Rasheed, planned the ceremony, arranged a new house for the couple and threw a reception at his own house for the newly-weds.

Ravinder Singh and Anjali Singh, a couple from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, got married in a Kerala-style Hindu wedding at a temple in Tirur, Malappuram district with the help of a Muslim man on June 14. Ravinder was clad in a white dhoti and the traditional Kerala shawl with golden borders, while Anjali chose a bright red saree. The ceremony was held at the Parassery Cheriyarikkavu temple.

The wedding of the couple had been fixed for April 27, 2020. But their plans were scuttled by the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. That is when Abdul Rasheed stepped in. Rasheed is the owner of the factory where Anjali’s father, Sanjay Singh, has worked for over 10 years. He suggested to the family that the wedding be conducted in Kerala.

Rasheed himself planned the ceremony, arranged a new house for the couple and threw a reception at his own house for the newly-weds.

“I have known the girl (the bride) for more than 10 years. When she came, she was very small. So it was like the wedding of my own daughter. So we arranged everything,” Rasheed recounted to TNM.

On account of her father’s job, Anjali had her schooling and education in Kerala.

The couple's wedding had been fixed in the month of March by their respective families.

“The girl's parents and the groom's family had met and decided the marriage. But the couple hadn't met. So I insisted to Sanjay that they should meet before the wedding. I told him they should get along. Just before the lockdown (was announced), he reached Tirur from Mumbai where he worked. Within a few days, lockdown was announced and he couldn't go back. I arranged a home for him and he stayed here. Finally, he discussed with the family and they agreed to my suggestion of getting married here,” Rasheed said.

The family arranged a function with less than 50 members followed by a feast at home. He said that his family cooperated with the festivities.

Speaking to TNM, Sanjay Singh said he was very happy that everything went well.

“I am happy that the wedding was not extended for a long time. He (Rasheed) helped me a lot,” he added. He said that the function was simple with the groom tying the knot and the exchange of garlands.

The family is sad that the groom's family couldn't attend the wedding. However, they are planning to meet them as soon as train services resume normally.