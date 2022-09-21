Kerala student dies by suicide in Punjab, protests erupt in campus

The 22-year-old was a student of the Bachelor of Design at the Lovely Professional University.

news Death

A first-year student in Punjabâ€™s Phagwara died, allegedly by suicide, on Tuesday, September 20, police said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old, who hailed from Kerala, was studying Bachelor of Design at Lovely Professional University (LPU). Civil hospital authorities said the student was brought dead.

According to a suicide note left by the student, he was facing some personal issues, said Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phagwara,. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar range) S Bhoopati said that an investigation is underway. He said that the police will verify the facts and check with the student's parents.

A police official said, "We have informed the family of the student in Kerala. We will initiate further action after we record their statement."

A viral picture of the alleged suicide note, left behind by the student, names a professor at the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode (NIT-C). The note alleges that the professor "emotionally manipulated" the student into quitting NIT-C. It also says: "I regret my decision so much, I'm being a burden to everyone. I'm sorry but this is it." The police have not yet commented about the suicide note.

As the news of the alleged suicide broke, other students held a protest on the campus late on Tuesday night. Students, including women, came out of their hostels and raised slogans such as "We want justice" while security guards of the university tried to pacify them. The students demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

A purported video of the protest circulating on social media showed students questioning a police official who was trying to pacify them. Policemen have been deployed on the university campus.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Phagwara, Lal Vishwas Bains appealed to students not to believe any rumours. Earlier, DIG Bhoopati, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains and other police officers reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Journalists, however, were not allowed to go inside the university campus.

The university said that it is saddened by the unfortunate incident. "The initial investigation by the police, and the content of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family," the LPU said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

The incident comes close on the heels of recent protests at Chandigarh University in Mohali over allegations levelled by students that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

(With PTI inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.