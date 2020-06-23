Kerala student Alan Suhaib allowed to meet ailing relative by NIA court

Alan Suhaib was granted permission to meet a critically ill relative in Kozhikode for three hours.

news Court

Months after being arrested allegedly for distributing pro Maoist posters, Kerala student Alan Suhaib met his family in Kozhikode on Tuesday as part of an ‘escort visit’. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi had granted permission for an escort visit for three hours so that Alan could meet a critically ill relative.

Alan along with a group of police officials left for Kozhikode at 10am on Tuesday from the High Security Prison at Viyyur in Thrissur where he was lodged. According to officials, only the critically ill relative and parents would be allowed to meet Alan in the presence of police officials.

College students Alan and Thaha Fazal, both natives of Kozhikode were nabbed by Kerala Police last November for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist posters. The case was taken up by the NIA weeks after the Kerala Chief Minister openly said that the duo are Maoists and not party workers.

“Alan had given a petition in court stating that a critically ill relative had expressed her last wish is to meet him. As per the court’s direction, after reaching the family house, he can spend three hours there. The group of police officials will also be present along with him in the house,” an official of the High Security Prison told TNM.

Meanwhile, reacting to questions posed by the media while visiting his relative’s house, Alan said that NIA has given an offer to make him an approver in the case.

Earlier this month, Alan had reportedly told the NIA court that NIA was trying to make him approver by giving a statement against Thaha Fazal and CP Usman - the third accused in the case. On Tuesday, when media persons asked Alan, whether the NIA was trying to force him to give a statement against Thaha, he did not respond clearly.

The Left government had faced severe criticism for slapping UAPA charges against the students. The criticisms further escalated when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out stating that the students are Maoists. When NIA took over the case, the opposition parties including Congress and BJP had slammed the state government stating that CM’s public statement against the students was a reason for NIA to take over the case.

Read: Solidarity for Kerala students Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fazal charged under UAPA grows