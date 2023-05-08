A Kerala Story: How the subversive art form of Theyyam crosses religious boundaries

There are many forms of Theyyam, one of which is the Mappila Theyyam, where Muslim characters turn gods and are held in equal regard with Hindu deities.

news Kerala

Ever since the release of the film 'The Kerala Story', social media has been abuzz with stories of communal harmony and unity from the state of Kerala. This is our initiative to highlight some of these stories.

In the subversive art of Theyyam, a ritualistic dance form practised widely in northern Kerala, it is the people from lowered and marginalised castes and communities who embody the spirits of gods, warriors, and local deities, and grant wishes to believers. Though typically performed on the premises of Hindu temples, Theyyam is known to cross the boundaries of religion to build a secular realm that incorporates performers and audiences across faiths. What better example to this than the ‘Mappila Theyyam’, a form of Theyyam in which Muslim characters turn gods and are held in equal regard with Hindu deities. These Theyyams are attended by Muslims in the villages too.

‘Mappila’ is how Muslims are addressed in northern Kerala, and nearly 15 types of Mappila Theyyams are performed in the region. In fact, according to a report by The Hindu, the Kalyal Muchilot Kavu (temple) of Kanhangad even gets its name from a Muslim family named Kalyal. Every year, the Kalyal family has to provide a new pot and rope to the temple, so they can fetch water from the well as is tradition.

But Theyyam need not be Mappila Theyyam for it to attract a Muslim audience. In northern Kerala, people across religions often arrive in droves to attend Theyyam performances. An incident that took place during a Muthappan Theyyam performance in 2022, when a Muslim woman clad in a burqa was comforted and offered words of hope by the artiste donning the role of Muthappan, had paved the way for an extensive discourse on the secular nature of the art form back then. The deity embodied in this performance was Sree Muthappan, a personification of two local gods Thiruvappana and Vellatom, who are viewed as versions of Vishnu and Shiva respectively. Sree Muthappan is a clan deity commonly worshipped in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Coorg. He is considered to be a deity who does not discriminate against people on any basis, with people of all religions and nationalities permitted to enter his temple and take part in worship.

During the aforementioned performance, MT Ramlath, a woman in a burqa, was standing in the crowd and watching the performance, wanting but hesitating to offer Rs 20 to the deity. Her husband, Abdul Kareem, had lost his job as a cook in a restaurant in Mumbai two years ago, and she has been struggling to make ends meet since then. The couple has a son and two daughters studying in school.

Noticing the hesitant Ramlath, the Muthappan, who was performed by Sani Peruvannan, asked her to come near him. In a video, he is seen saying, “Come here, you aren’t different. Do you feel that way? Do you think you are different because of your karma (deeds), religion or caste? However you feel in your life, don’t say so in front of me. Have you seen Muthappan? Are you happy? What do you have to tell Muthappan? Do you have any difficulty in your life?”

After this, Ramlath is seen confiding her problems to him to which Muthappan replies, “You have so many troubles… God knows, isn’t it? God knows a believer’s prayer. Don’t shed tears. You have come before me wondering why, when you pray five times a day and follow Islamic rituals, you are not getting long-lasting happiness in this world.” He goes on to add that she is probably wondering why god does not look out for her, urging her not to cry.

Asking her to hold on tight to her faith as he holds Ramlath’s hands and pacifies her, Muthappan says, “The mosque (palli), temple (palliyara), and Muthappan’s shrine (madappura) are the same for Muthappan. I am giving you my word that you will be given peace and happiness that is equal to the amount of tears filled in your eyes.”

Read: When mosques and temples came together twice to help patients

Also read: How a mosque donated land to a temple and a Dalit colony