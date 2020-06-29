Kerala SSLC exam results to be announced on June 30

The results will be published on the official website as well as a specially-launched mobile application.

The General Education Department of Kerala will declare the results of the SSLC examinations on June 30. About 4.2 lakh students in the state had appeared for the Class 10 state board exam.

The result will be published online on the website of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The results can also be accessed via the mobile application â€˜Saphalam 2020â€™. According to reports, the result will be published by 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

The Android app â€˜Saphalam 2020,â€™ which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, was launched by KITE exclusively to publish the results of state board exams. Apart from the individual results, the school-wise, district-wise results can also be obtained from the app through the â€˜result analysis linkâ€™.

The result can also be downloaded as a PDF file and the students can also share their individual results on social media. The mobile app can also be used to access the result of Plus Two exams when it is declared.

The SSLC and Plus Two board examinations were held in two parts due to pandemic COVID-19. The ongoing board exams were suspended in mid-March after the state government declared a lockdown due to the pandemic.

But after receiving the Centreâ€™s nod, the state government conducted rest of the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from May 26 to May 30. Special guidelines were issued by the state government for the implementation of the exams.

For Class 10 students, three exams that had been remaining were held during the lockdown.

The students who had to come from outside the state to write the exams were made to undergo quarantine in the state before returning.

Meanwhile, the Education Department found itself in a fix after a bundle of answer papers of 61 Plus Two students went missing after it was sent via the Postal Department service. The answer papers have yet not been found.

Whereas, the B.Tech semester eight regular and supplementary examinations (including part-time) of the state government-run APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, which were scheduled to be held from July 1, have been postponed.

