Kerala SSLC Class 10 results to be announced on July 14

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 in Kerala for the year 2021 will be announced on July 14 at 2 pm. Registered students can check their results on the official website, at keralaresults.nic.in. The students may check the website regularly to stay updated with regard to the result notifications, authorities said. The evaluation of papers was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and the lockdown that was subsequently implemented in the state. The evaluation began in June, though it was initially planned for May. The state was under complete lockdown since May 8 owing to the high number of COVID-19 cases. The government began to ease restrictions from June 17.

The government had cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students due to the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The parents of the students and teachers' organisations had demanded that the state government reconsider the practical examinations owing to the pandemic situation. However, the practical exams of the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary were held as per schedule. The valuation of SSLC, Higher Secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary was held from June 1 to June 19 and that of SSCL was done from June 7 to 25. The teachers assigned for valuation had been vaccinated.

The SSLC and Higher Secondary exams for the year were held in April. Officials said that 4.46 lakh students attended the Plus Two exams while 4.22 lakh regular students and 990 private students appeared for the SSLC examinations. In 2020, 4.22 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exams. Of this 98.82% passed, making it the highest pass percentage in five years, reported The Indian Express.. All students, of as many as 1,837 schools in the state, passed the exam. Of this, 637 were government schools.