Kerala SNDP leader's death: Vellapally Natesan denies allegations, says deceased innocent

KK Mahesan, who was a close aide of SNDP chief Vellappally Natesan, was found dead at the party office in Alappuzha.

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan on Thursday told the media that KK Mahesan, an SNDP leader from Alappuzha who had killed himself, was innocent and had no hand in any of the alleged microfinance scams against him. Mahesan, who was the SNDP unit secretary of Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha, was a close aide of Vellappally Natesan.

Mahesan was found dead at SNDP’s party office at Mararikulam in Alappuzha on Wednesday. Before he was found dead, Mahesan had supposedly sent a handwritten note to the Crime Branch Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Tomin J Thachankary, alleging that Vellapally Natesan had been foisting cases against him.

Meeting the press on Thursday, Vellapally Natesan denied the allegations against him and said that Mahesan had shared with him his concerns over getting arrested in the scam.

“He was a coordinator in the SNDP’s microfinance scheme. He has no connection with any irregularities. He has told me many times that he would die if he gets arrested. I had consoled him that nothing would happen to him and assured that he will not get arrested as he was not involved in any fraud," Natesan said.

Vellapally Natesan claimed that he was in possession of the diary notes written by Mahesan on June 23, which, he said, proved that the latter was so much worried and stressed.

Demanding a CBI inquiry into Mahesan’s death, the SNDP chief said, “Some people who did not get voted into the organisation's administration tried to portray him as a fraud. A proper investigation is needed in this case.”

Regarding the allegation against him, Vellapally Natesan said that it was an attempt to defame him. “Mahesan and I were very close. We worked together in unity. Those who had praised Mahesan at one point have ruined him,” he said.

