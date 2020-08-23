Kerala snakebite murder case: Uthra's husbandâ€™s mother and sister also arrested

25-year-old Uthra was killed allegedly by her husband Sooraj by making her bit by a Cobra.

news UTHRA MURDER CASE

In a recent update in the chilling Kerala snakebite murder case, the Kollam Rural Police has arrested the 25-year-old murdered womanâ€™s mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The duo was arrested on Saturday on charges that they tried to destroy evidence in the case.

On May 7 this year, Uthra was found dead at her parentâ€™s house in Anchal of Kollam district. After it was found that she died by being bit by a venomous snake, her husband Sooraj was arrested on the complaint of her parents. On further investigation, chilling details revealed that Sooraj, who had marital issues with her, tried to murder Uthra before also, by making her bit similarly by a poisonous snake. Soorajâ€™s father Surendran was also arrested earlier.

Speaking to TNM, the investigation officers said that Soorajâ€™s mother Renuka and sister Soorya assisted him in destroying evidence.

The duo have been arrested under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Renuka and Soorya were presented to a Kollam court and have been remanded in judicial custody.

The Crime Branch which submitted the chargesheet in the case earlier this month had called the case â€˜a brutal and rare murderâ€™. The Crime Branch specified the case as brutal and rare since Uthra was tried to kill twice, first by making her bit by a Viper and then with a Cobra. Though she survived the first attempt, Sooraj is alleged to have made her bit again using a Cobra, which resulted in her death.

Investigation officers had earlier told TNM that Sooraj allegedly murdered in cold blood as he did not want the marriage to last. He used to take money from Uthraâ€™s parents citing various reasons, but he did not want the marriage to last, an official had earlier said.

Watch Uthra's in-law's being arrested: