Kerala SFI leader, cop attacked at govt college in Wayanad, CPI(M) blames drug mafia

Four persons were arrested for allegedly grievously injuring Aparna Gowri, the district joint secretary of SFI in Wayanad, in violence that ensued after the union election at a government polytechnic college.

Several students, including a woman leader of the Studentsâ€™ Federation of India (SFI), were attacked in violence that ensued after the union election at the government polytechnic college at Meppadi near Keralaâ€™s Wayanad on Saturday, December 3. Four persons â€” Kiran Raj, Atul, Shibili and Abin â€” were arrested for allegedly assaulting and grievously injuring Aparna Gowri, the district joint secretary of SFI in Wayanad. A few police officers were also injured in the incident.

The attackers, suspected to be part of other political parties operating in the government polytechnic, have also allegedly assaulted the Station House Officer (SHO) of Meppadi police station, Vibin AB, during the violence on December 2. As per the first information report (FIR) registered against one Alan Antony (20), the officer has suffered multiple injuries including broken bones.

"After the elections at the government polytechnic college here, the attackers unleashed violence in which many students and police officers including the Meppadi station CI, were seriously injured," Meppadi police told PTI.

SFI leader Gowri was assaulted and has been admitted to a private hospital here with her health condition said to be stable, police added. Meanwhile, the Left party and SFI alleged that the attack was unleashed by a drug mafia operating near the college.

"Comrade Aparna, district joint secretary of SFI in Wayanad, Kerala was brutally attacked by drug mafia in her college (Govt. Polytechnic College, Meppadi)... We will defeat drug mafia's shrouding in campuses, often acting in disguise as apolitical gangs, by organising students and promoting anti-drugs awareness," V P Sanu, All India President of SFI, said in a tweet.

The CPI(M), in a statement, sought stern action against the alleged drug mafia. Police have registered multiple cases in connection with the violence for attacking students and police officers, and also for destroying vehicles. Cases have been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (hurt), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restrainment), 353 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) among others.