Kerala sends 'COVID brigade’ team to Kasaragod as cases projected to rise in September

The team has formed to equip the health care facilities in the northern district, after projections that coronavirus cases will see a spike in cases by September.

Based on the projection that COVID-19 transmission will be high in the state by September, the Kerala government has formed a ‘COVID Brigade’ to join the fight to check the transmission. The COVID Brigade is a group of healthcare workers and volunteers trained for intensifying the fight against coronavirus.

The first team of the Brigade left for northern Kasaragod on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off the Brigade team at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, following COVID-19 regulations. The Brigade consists of 26 people, who received four-day training from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The first team will be deputed in various hospitals and First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) in Kasaragod.

Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that keeping in mind the projections that COVID-19 transmission will see a spike by next month, the COVID-19 brigade team has been formed. “Health care facilities and health workers have to be equipped simultaneously while containing disease transmission. COVID Brigade has been formed foreseeing this,” she said.

The members of the brigade comprise of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and other health workers required for the FLTC.

Those who are interested to join the Brigade can register through the COVID-19 Jagratha portal. The minister said that thousands of people have volunteered to be part of the Brigade. The qualified people who have registered in the portal will be given training to work in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and Critical Care Units (CCU) through Medical Colleges. In the districts where there is no medical college, training will be provided in nearby district hospitals in consultation with the COVID Brigade state core team. The district programme managers of the districts concerned of the National Health Mission that select and train doctors who can be trained for ICU duty.

The training is provided in infection control, basic life support, airway management, advanced airway management, medical protocol, COVID-19 protocol, sample testing, safety protocol and the effective use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.