Kerala sees marginal dip in daily tally, reports 42154 new COVID-19 cases

The state has been reporting more than 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases each day for the last few days.

Recording 42,154 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, January 31, Kerala saw a marginal dip in daily COVID-19 infections. The state has been reporting over 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases each day for the last few days. Of the new cases, 340 were health workers, 174 from outside the state and 38,406 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 3,234.

The total caseload stands at 60,25,669. A total of 729 deaths was reported on Monday, which put the total fatalities in the state to 54,395, according to a government bulletin. Of the deaths, 10 were reported in the last 24 hours, 81 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 638 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Union government and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 38,458 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 56,12,993. However, as the number of recoveries were less than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases rose to 3,57,552, the release said, adding that 99,410 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases - 9,453, followed by Thrissur - 6,177, Kozhikode - 4,074, Thiruvananthapuram - 3,271, Kottyam - 2,840, Kollam - 2,817, Palakkad - 2,718, Malappuram - 2,463 and Alappuzha - 2,074. The other districts recorded less than 2,000 cases with the least reported from Kasaragod with 844.

The release also said that there were currently 5,37,909 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,25,238 were in home or institutional quarantine and 12,637 in hospitals.