Kerala sees long queues as BevCo outlets open after over six weeks

While long queues were seen across BevCo outlets in Kerala, most customers were adhering to COVID-19 protocols including physical distancing and wearing masks.

After the Kerala government eased some lockdown restrictions from June 17, huge queues were witnessed outside the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets across state. The state-run liquor outlets were closed from May 4, and resumed take away services from June 17. Although in most places, customers were seen maintaining a physical distance, by standing in a marked space, the queues were long.

In Thiruvananthapuram, people stood in queue before the outlets opened. The outlets of BevCo opened around 9 am on June 17. The outlets were opened after proper sanitation and cleaning procedures. Excise officials checked all outlets before opening. Officials had marked circles on the ground to ensure a distance of 2 meters when people stand in queue. In addition, customers have to give their contact details at each outlet before buying liquor.

Unlike last time, the government has also decided not to use BevQ mobile application, through which BevCo streamlined the users while bars and beverages outlets reopened after the first lockdown in 2020. There were concerns that without using the app, would result in huge rush outside the outlets, but police from different districts directed people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining proper physical distance. It was also informed that liquor will not be provided to those who don't wear masks.

The decision to reopen bars and beverage outlets in the state was reportedly taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Excise Minister MV Govindan on Wednesday. As per new rules bars and beverage outlets can function from 9 am to 7 pm, but in the places where test positivity is more than 20% they will remain closed.

In the last few days Kerala had been witnessing a dip in its coronavirus test positivity rate. On June 16, the TPR was 11.65%. Kerala reported 13,270 new COVID-19 cases and 147 related deaths on the same day.