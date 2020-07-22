Kerala sees heavy rains, parts of Ernakulam flooded

The heavy rains and flooding of the Pooyamkutty river cut off tribal settlements of Kuttampuzha.

Kerala witnessed heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in Kuttampuzha, a village in Ernakulam district flooding. Several families living near small streams and canals in the village had to shift out of their houses as heavy rains inundated the area and water entered their homes on Monday evening.

The stranded residents have now been moved to camps and other safe houses for the time being. A few tribal settlements in the region too have cut off from the mainland due to flooding.

Reports have also stated that the Pooyamkutty river flooded after heavy rains on Monday, resulting in tribal areas of Kuttampuzha being cut off. Flood water seeped into 10 houses in Urulanthanni, Pinavoorkudi and Panthapra. The road connecting Uralanthanni and Pinavarokoodi too got flooded, preventing rescue volunteers from reaching the inundated areas.

The Urulanthanni area also saw a landslide at 4 pm on Monday. Fire and rescue workers helped a woman and her son who were stranded at their house after the place got flooded.

However, the fire fighting truck which arrived to rescue stranded residents was trapped in the village due to heavy flooding, according to reports. It was moved out of the area using an excavator later in the day.

On Wednesday, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad are set to witness heavy rains and have been issued a yellow warning (be alert), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The districts have been forecast to receive isolated heavy showers between 64.5 and 115.5 mm of rainfall.

On Thursday, July 23, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod are set to witness isolated heavy showers, with IMD issuing a yellow warning (be updated). IMD has issued a yellow warning for July 24 to Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod as the districts are set to witness isolated heavy showers as per its forecast.