Kerala to see heavy rains till May 26, yellow warning in seven districts

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in seven districts until May 26.

Heavy rains are likely to continue lashing parts of Kerala until May 26. Seven districts have been issued a yellow warning for rains until May 26, according to a weekly rain forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kollam and Alappuzha have been given a yellow warning. The IMD forecasts isolated heavy showers in these seven districts until May 26. In Thiruvananthapuram, heavy rains are likely to continue until May 27.

According to IMDâ€™s classification, heavy rains constitute anywhere from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. The other seven districts have not been issued any rain warnings by the IMD as yet. On Sunday, two shutters of the Aruvikkara dam and all the shutters of the Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram district were opened to avoid flooding.

Last week, Cyclone Tauktae which had crossed the Kerala coast had caused widespread damage in the state. The state government had opened 71 relief centres housing over 543 families (with over 2,000 individuals). The camps were set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode. Two cyclone-related deaths were reported in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts. According to a press release by the Disaster Management Authority, there are 672 persons in 19 camps in Thiruvananthapuram district, 187 persons in 10 camps in Kollam district, 214 persons in 10 camps in Alappuzha district and 653 persons in 17 camps in Ernakulam district.

There were 24 in 2 camps set up in Kottayam, 232 in 7 camps in Thrissur, 53 in 3 camps in Malappuram and 59 in 3 camps in Kozhikode district. Out of the 2,094 people in these camps, 821 are men, 850 women and 423 children.

To tackle the cyclone, the Kerala government had also opened the shutters of 13 dams across the state on May 15. Five districts in the state were also put on high alert. Kerala is set to see the onset of the South West Monsoon by May 31.