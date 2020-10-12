Kerala to see heavy rains for next few days, yellow warning in 8 districts

The rainfall is triggered by a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

news Rains

Kerala is set to experience moderate to heavy rains starting from Monday for a few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, has forecast that the state will receive moderate to heavy rains for the next seven days. A yellow warning has been issued for Monday to eight districts in the state: Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

A yellow warning, which requires the district officials to watch and be updated, has also been issued for Tuesday, October 13, to the same eight districts as heavy rains are likely to persist.

According to reports, the low-pressure area has been formed in the Bay of Bengal due to the recent spell of rains in the state. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall in a few places. The districts are predicted to receive isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.5 mm) to heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) in the coming days.

A warning has also been issued to fishermen in the area, asking them not to venture out into the sea between October 12 and 15.

Strong wind speed reaching 45-55 Kmph from the southwesterly direction is likely to prevail over Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar between October 12 and 15, read the warning by the IMD.

Meanwhile, Kerala has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases with the state hitting 1,004 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday. On Sunday, the state reported 9,347 new cases of the virus. A total of 61,629 samples were tested for the virus. Kerala also has one of the highest test positivity rates or TPR in the country currently, with the current TPR standing at 15%. Test Positivity Rate is the number of positive cases out of total samples tested.