Kerala to see heavy rains for next few days, 8 districts issued red warning

Several districts have reported severe damage to vehicles, properties and crops due to heavy rains and wind.

news Kerala Rains

Following low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains and winds. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a warning of continuous heavy rains and wind in the state for the next few days.

A red warning has been issued for eight districts in Kerala due to heavy rains â€” Idukki, Malappuram, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kannur districts. For the last few days, the districts have been receiving continuous rains. The Kerala government has asked the Defence personnel to be alert in districts with the red warning.

On Saturday, Kasaragod district saw rains that lasted for about 24 hours. It was on Sunday morning that the intensity of the rainfall reduced. The Madhuvahini river in Madhur, a village in Kasaragod, is in full spate and waterlogging has been reported in neighbouring areas. Debris flow was reported in Belal panchayath of the district, two times in last week. The district administration has relocated 12 families residing in the area. A few mild landslides were also reported from the district.

Heavy rains continued in Kannur district also. There was waterlogging in many low-lying areas in the district, including Sreekantapuram and Chengalayi. Waterlogging was reported at the Thaliparambu bus stand also. In Kannur, a lot of agricultural crops were lost due to rains.

In Idukki district, the water levels have increased in all small dams. A person who slept under a bridge in Kunjithanni of Idukki was trapped there as the water level of the river increased. Babychan, a native of Byson Valley in Udumbanchola taluk of the district, who used to sleep regularly under the bridge at night, was later rescued by fire force officials.

In Palakkad district, the four shutters of Malampuzha dam were opened at 5 cm. Three shutters of Pothundi dam were also lifted. Since Saturday night, the district has been receiving heavy rains.

Kottayam district, where there is an orange warning, received around 67 mm of rains on Sunday. Last year, when the rains crossed 100 mm, Kottayam had faced severe floods.

An orange warning has been declared in Ernakulam district. In Aluva, a cyclone and heavy rains overturned some of the parked vehicles. Electric lines snapped and trees also fell due to the severe wind. The sheet roof of some waiting sheds and houses also were blown off in the wind.

An Orange warning has been declared in various other districts.

Kerala Chief Minister informed that three teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached Kerala and they were deployed in Thrissur and Malappuram districts on Sunday. Two other NDRF teams were earlier deployed in Idukki and Thrissur.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has informed fishermen not to venture out into the sea.

Night travel to the hilly regions has been temporarily banned across the state.