Kerala to see heavy rainfall over the weekend, orange warning in many districts

According to IMD, the heavy rains have been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in several Kerala districts on August 28 and 29. According to IMD, the heavy rains have been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal. "A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining western central Bay of Bengal by August 28. In view of all these, increase in rainfall activity is expected over Kerala during 27-29 August," IMD said.

IMD has issued an orange warning -directing authorities to be prepared- to Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on August 28. On August 29 orange warning has been issued to Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in all these districts.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning - directing authorities to stay updated on changing weather conditions- has been issued to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasargod districts on August 28. Similarly for August 29, a yellow warning has been issued to Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

For August 30, barring Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, a yellow warning, with isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted for the other 12 districts. Friday, August 27, saw isolated heavy rainfall in many districts in Kerala.

IMD has also issued an advisory to fishermen, warning them from venturing into the sea for fishing. "Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour is likely over Kerala coast from August 27 to 30. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," IMD added.

Read: 'Revenge travel' is here: How tourism has changed with the pandemic