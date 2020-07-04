Kerala to scrap e-pass entry system for interstate travellers and foreign returnees

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines permitting interstate movement of persons without entry restrictions.

Kerala has decided to scrap the e-pass entry system for interstate travellers and foreign returnees after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued fresh guidelines permitting interstate movement of persons without entry restrictions.

On Friday, the Kerala government issued a notification to all district collectors specifying the new rules for entry into the state.

The state will now introduce registration of details of persons who wish to enter Kerala from other states and other countries. This is done to ensure crowd management at the checkposts for all modes of transport.

The details will also be used to get data for contact tracing of people and ensuring proper quarantine.

The modified rules introduced by the Kerala government are as follows:

1. Travellers both from other states and foreign countries need not apply and wait for an entry pass into Kerala. Registration will be done with auto approval for both domestic and international travellers by all modes of transport.

Moreover, once the person registers to enter Kerala, a COVID-19 folio will be generated and made available to him or her.

2. The facility of choosing dates and slots - entry time into state (arrival at checkpost) will continue to ensure proper crowd management at checkposts and avoid overcrowding. Individuals are asked to select available slots and the number of slots can be decided based on the situation on the ground. Regarding this, the district collectors can continue the system already in existence, the guidelines say.

3. Each of the six checkposts to enter into Kerala will have a check-in facility. This will enable the individual or group of travellers to submit their data, which will ensure proper monitoring and quarantining.

4. With regard to application of short, regular and emergency visits, the existing system which requires the permission of the district collector will continue, as these visits do not require mandatory quarantine.