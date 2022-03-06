Kerala scholar alleges sexual harassment on bus, govt takes note

The woman took to Facebook to speak about the incident, which occured on the night of Saturday, March 5 while she was travelling in a bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode.

A research scholar in Kerala, who was travelling by a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus going from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode, has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a co-passenger. The woman took to Facebook to speak about the incident, which occured on the night of Saturday, March 5. In her social media post, the woman also alleged that the conductor of the bus was aware that the co-passenger was harassing her, but he did not take any action against him.

Narrating the incident to the media, the woman said that the man was seated behind her, and that he tried to touch her inappropriately. She reacted loudly, after which the man withdrew and sat in the back of the bus. “All other passengers and the conductor were witnessing this, but none of them reacted or provided me with any support," the woman told the media on Sunday, March 6. She also added that when she tried to complain to the conductor, he reportedly told her that there was “nothing he could do” as the man had apologised.

The woman added that after the incident occured, she insisted that she file a complaint immediately. "The bus stopped near a checkpost where two policemen spoke to and consoled me. That is when I felt relieved," she said.

Responding to the woman’s social media post, Transport Minister Antony Raju told the media that the conductor, named Jaffar, should have taken action against the man. “I have asked for a detailed report on the incident. Strict action will be taken against the conductor. The staff in the bus have to ensure the safety of the passengers. They have the responsibility to inform the police,” he said. The conductor, Jaffar, apologised for not taking action against the man immediately.

