Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards announced, S Hareesh's Meesha wins best Novel

The novel had faced stiff opposition from Sangh Parivar groups who alleged that certain portions insulted Hinduism.

news Awards

Author S Hareesh has won the Kerala Sahithya Academy award for his novel Meesha(Moustache). The novel was first released in 2018 in a serialised form in the Mathrubhumi magazine, however it was withdrawn following a huge controversy after right wing groups alleged that the novel wrongly portrayed women who go to temples. Sangh Parivar groups alleged that certain portions of the novel insulted Hinduism. Meesha is Hareesh's debut novel, he had written a few short stories earlier.

Meesha was a novel that portrayed the complexity of caste and gender and the story pans out in Kuttanad. The novel narrates the story about Vavachan, a dalit man from Kuttanad and how he grows his moustache which becomes an issue with the upper caste people. Though a petition was filed in the Supreme Court to ban the novel citing a passage in it, it was rejected by the apex court. The court said that it could not make a virtue of banning literary works.

In November, Hareesh had won the JCB prize for literature for the same novel.

Jayasree Kalathil translated the book, which was then titled Moustache in English.

The Kerala Sahitya Academy awards announced on Monday also honoured several others. Actor Sabitha Madathil's Arangile Mathsya Gandikal won the award for the best play. She shared the award with Jisha Abhinaya for her play Eli Eli, Lama Sabachthani. In the 'Best biography/autobiography' category, historian MGS Narayanan won for his Jalakangal : Oru Charithranweshiyude Vazhikal Kazhchakal. Arun Ezhuthachan's Vishudha Papangalude India won the award in the travelogue category. Director Sathyan Anthikad's Eswaran Mathram Sakshi won the award for the best humorous literature.

P Raman's Rathri Pandrandarakku Oru Tharattu and MR Renukumar's Kothiyan won awards for best poetry. Vinoy Thomas's Ramachi won for best short story.

K Aravindakshan bagged the award for best translated work. Hisaga by Kr Viswanathan won the award for best children's literature. Dr KM Anil won the award for best literary criticism.

G Madusoodanan and Dr RVG Menon won awards for best scholarly literature.