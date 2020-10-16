Kerala’s TPR fluctuates as 7,283 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday

The test positivity rate or TPR of COVID-19 in Kerala has been fluctuating between 12 and 18 in the last four days. On Friday 7,283 cases of COVID-19 were reported from the state, after testing 51,836 samples in 24 hours, which puts the TPR at 14. On the previous three days, it has been 15.5 (Thursday), 12.47 (Wednesday) and 18.16 (Tuesday) respectively. All four days, more than 50,000 samples were tested.

The number of people under treatment is inching closer towards a lakh, with 95,008 active cases reported as of Friday evening. On the other hand, a good number of recoveries are also recorded everyday - 6,767 on Friday, putting the total number of people who recovered from of COVID-19 at 2,28,998.

Since the last few days, the most number of new cases has been reported from Malappuram as opposed to Thiruvananthapuram in the earlier days (from July). Malappuram reported 1,025 cases on Friday while Thiruvananthapuram fell to the sixth place with 595 new cases. Kozhikode, Thrissur, Palakkad and Ernakulam have between 600 to 1000 cases respectively. Wayanad and Idukki continue to be the least affected districts, thanks to the extra measures the district authorities had taken in earlier stages. Idukki, despite the destruction caused by the landslide during the monsoon months, managed to keep the pandemic numbers low.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths has been increasing in the past few months with over 20 reported most days. On Friday, there were 24 deaths of people in varied age groups - as young as 30 and as old as 92. However, more number of deaths occur among the elderly. The total toll is now 1,114.

The number of health workers infected by the virus is also worrying - there were 250 cases just on Friday.

As many as 25,582 people are now in hospitals for treatment. More than 2.5 lakh people are in quarantine in home or institutions.