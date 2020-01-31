Kerala’s private hospitals also to be equipped to deal with Coronavirus, says govt

Meanwhile, the condition of the student who has tested positive for the virus is stable, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

In view of the Coronavirus case that has been reported from the state, facilities will be set up at private hospitals as well, Health Minister KK Shailaja has said. Meanwhile, the condition of the student who has tested positive for the virus is stable, the minister said.

No fresh case has been reported in the state so far.

"The state government has given direction to all private hospitals regarding the arrangements to be made in the wake of a positive case of Coronavirus," the minister said, while addressing media in Thrissur after a meeting with representatives of private hospitals.

“Elaborate instructions were given on the need for following the treatment protocol, of relaying information to the control rooms, how to isolate patients who develop symptoms, etc. They were all really cooperative. This is the same for all districts, not solely for Thrissur,” the minister said.

The Thrissur district collector convened a meeting of various departments like Health, Education, Local Body, Police, Electricity and explained to them the steps that need to be followed.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been entrusted to conduct training for the Health department staff by dividing into three zones.

She reiterated that all precautions have been taken and as of now, there is no need to seek assistance from outside the state to deal with the situation.

The minister said that everyone coming from China, where the outbreak was first reported, should not be isolated since all of them are not carriers of the virus.

“Instead, they should be advised to seek treatment and action should be taken to bring them to hospitals," she said.

Those who are coming from China should inform the Health department.

“If there are people under house quarantine, it doesn’t mean they have tested positive, but it’s a preventive step. Family members of those people who came from the virus-affected regions should keep away from public spaces, and shouldn’t conduct functions like weddings at home. We are aware that this may cause inconvenience, but this is the protocol that should be followed. Volunteers are at hand who can be contacted for any help.”

The minister said that there is no need to panic as this is something that should be handled diplomatically and added, “Stern action will be taken against those who spread fake news.”