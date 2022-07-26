Keralaâ€™s man death after police brutality results in the transfer of 28 police officers

Sajeevan collapsed and died minutes after being beaten in custody at the police station.

The Kerala government on July 26, Tuesday transferred a total of 28 police personnel and officials of the Vadakara police station in Kozhikode district. Some of the police personnel have been accused of being responsible for the death of Sajeevan, a labourer who collapsed and died minutes after being released from the station. He was allegedly beaten up in custody by the Sub Inspector and Civil Police Officer at the station on the night of July 21.

Inspector General of Police North Zone T Vikram confirmed the mass transfer to TNM. A total of 56 people have been transferred including those who will replace the strength at the Vadakara station. Sajeevan, 42, was a native of Kalleri near Vadakara and a tree cutter. A car he was travelling in along with his friends collided with another car at Adaykkatheruvu on July 21 around 11.30 pm. The police who arrived at the spot took Sajeevan and his friend Jubair to the police station. According to Jubair, the police beat Sajeevan with a lot of force multiple times and ignored when he complained of chest pain. The police ignored the chest pain as a gas problem.

The police also allegedly didn't allow Sajeevan and Jubair to leave the station, despite Sajeevanâ€™s uneasiness being visible. They were made to wait at the station for 45 minutes after being beaten up. Sajeevan collapsed inside the station compound after they were released. The police didn't arrange a vehicle nor allowed them to use their car to shift him to hospital. It took 15 minutes to shift Sajeevan in an ambulance to the Vadakara Co-operative hospital. He died a few minutes after being brought to the hospital. Both his family and his friends believe that his life could have been saved if the police acted promptly.

T Vikram had submitted a report about the incident. The case is now being investigated by the Crime Branch.

