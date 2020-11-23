Kerala’s KITE in NITI Aayog’s list of best models in Human Resource Development

The NITI Aayog has stated that the model can be followed not just by other states, but by other countries as well.

news Education

Kerala has grabbed the spotlight after KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) figured among the list of best models in Human Resource Development put together by NITI Aayog.

A report released on November 17 by NITI Aayog talks about the interventions made by KITE in infrastructure upgrade of schools, use of information and communications technology (ICT) in education, training, content development, internet connectivity, satellite based education, online learning, e-governance etc as a model to be followed not only by other States in India, but by other countries as well.

KITE’s efforts towards enabling internet connectivity and e-learning for children during the coronavirus pandemic has been lauded. In over 16,027 government and aided schools, the organisation has deployed 3.74 lakh ICT equipment and has provided broadband connectivity to over 12, 678 schools in Kerala. Founded in 2001-2002, the core objective of KITE “was to inculcate ICT enabled activities in over 15000 schools in the State.” The initiative has IT trained over 1.83 lakh teachers and launched several successful programmes such as Samagra Online Resource Portal, as part of the Hi Tech School project, where digital content has been created from classes 5-9. The course is developed in edutainment form so that students can be trained through games, activities.

From June 1, the state also began online classes from class 1 to 12, which is being aired on YouTube and the KITE VICTERS channel. The state started online classes for over 40 lakh students through the First Bell programme.

The NITI Aayog compiled a list of 23 best practices broadly covering the fields of innovation, technology, convergence etc based on their impact and how they have contributed to wider public policy, which may be helpful for cross-adoption.