Kerala’s health department on alert after spike in dengue and rat fever cases

On a single day last week, more than 15,000 people reportedly sought treatment for fever at various hospitals in the state.

In June, ever since the onset of monsoon, a huge number of communicable diseases – including dengue, rat fever or leptospirosis and swine flu – have been reported across Kerala. While this is not unusual, as the season witnesses a spike in infectious diseases every year, the state government has advised people to be cautious.

On a single day last week, more than 15,000 people reportedly sought treatment for fever at various hospitals in the state. The higher count was due to the fact that it was a Monday, and Sunday's numbers were also added to the list, said a Mathrubhumi report. At least three people died that day – while one of the deaths was due to fever, the second death was attributed to dengue and the third to leptospirosis.

In a long Facebook post on June 25, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George advised people to ensure that their houses and surroundings were hygienic, which would help in controlling the spread of dengue, caused by mosquitoes, and rat fever. The last two outbreaks of dengue in Kerala happened in 2013 and 2017. Those who step into unhygienic water have been asked to take doxycycline, as a preventive medicine against rat fever.

The Health Department has also been giving advisories on consulting doctors in case of a fever instead of administering self-medication. Sharing statistics of dengue fever cases in the state, Veena wrote that in 2023, up to June 20, there were 2863 cases of dengue and seven deaths. A total of 7906 probable cases of dengue and 22 deaths, likely to be caused by the disease, was also reported during the period. In 2013, Kerala had reported 3734 cases of dengue and 13 deaths and in 2017 a total of 8450 cases and 43 deaths.

Amid the rise in the number of fever cases, there is also an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for diarrheal diseases, reports Manorama. More than 50,000 people went to hospitals with diarrhea and vomiting in June, the report said.