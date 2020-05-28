Kerala’s first woman DGP, R Sreelekha IPS, to take over Fire Dept

While she was awarded DGP rank two years ago, the Centre allows only four DGPs for Kerala.

Kerala police will get its first woman Director General (DGP) when R Sreelekha IPS assumes office as the new head of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services on June 1.

Presently an Additional Director General of Police, she currently heads the Prisons and Correctional Services Department.

At the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Kerala government elevated her as DGP, as two DGPs will be retiring from service on Sunday.

An 1988 batch officer, she is the first woman IPS from Kerala and later became the first woman Superintendent of Police in 1991 and since then, has had a distinguished career.

She is slated to retire from service in December this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Tom Jose will be retiring from service on May 31. Viswas Mehta will be taking charge as the new Chief Secretary, said Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. Viswas Mehta is at present Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department.

During the press meet, CM Pinarayi Vijayan wished Tom Jose. “He is retiring after a distinguished service. Wishing him all the best,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

Viswas Mehta, who will be the new Chief Secretary, is an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, reports The Hindu. The report states that he began his tenure in Kerala as Assistant Collector of Kollam. He has served as Collector of Idukki and Wayanad districts. He has held positions of Health Secretary, Principal Secretary of Education, Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue.

The Chief Minister also said that Shankar Reddy will be posted as Road Safety Commissioner with DGP rank. Ajith Kumar will be the Transport Commissioner and TK Jose will be Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department and Vigilance.

