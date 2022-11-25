Kerala’s first IMAX theatre to come up in Thiruvananthapuram’s Lulu Mall

PVR Cinemas said in a release that this complex will be its fourth superplex format in the country after its success in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida.

Kerala will get its first IMAX theatre soon with PVR Cinemas set to open a 12-screen superplex in Thiruvananthapuram, in the city’s Lulu Mall. A press release from PVR Cinemas said that the superplex will host international formats like IMAX and 4DX, as well as LUXE for an audience segment that desires a great and exclusive experience.

The cinema complex is to commence its operations from December 5, 2022. PVR Cinemas, one of the largest cinema exhibition companies in India, made the announcement in the presence of its Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli, Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, and Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International Yusuff Ali MA.

Located close to the Trivandrum International Airport, the cine complex has a seating capacity of 1,739 audiences and is said to be the first superplex in the state of Kerala equipped with plush recliner seats.

The press release also said that this complex will be PVR’s fourth superplex format in the country after its success in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida.

“The auditoriums have the characteristic ‘V’ pattern on the side walls. Additionally, there are exclusive individual lounges with seating and concessions for IMAX and LUXE. Curated artworks of eminent actors and actresses adds accents & color all around (sic),” the release said. With this opening, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 876 screens at 176 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).