Kerala RTC offers double-decker buses on rent for wedding photoshoots

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), has found a new way to monetise their double-decker buses by renting them out for photoshoots. Taking elaborate and often expensive photoshoots before and after the wedding has become a trend in Kerala. Much to KSRTCâ€™s surprise, enquiry on renting double-decker buses began pouring in after a photoshoot session on October 21.

Ganesh and Lekshmi, who will tie the knot on January 18, 2021, were the first couples to rent out a double-decker bus for a pre-wedding photoshoot. After the first photoshoot, the KSRTC officials found a great response and decided to make it a money-making venture. The first photoshoot was carried out on October 21. Since then, G Anil Kumar, the executive director, operations, said that he has been getting a lot of queries about the service.

The present rate that has been fixed is Rs 4,000 for 50 km travel and an eight-hour duration in the state capital.

The corporation is offering customisation options in terms of setting things up inside the bus to a reasonable extent. KSRTC is also offering a discount rate for bookings till December-end. A special commission is also being offered for agents and those booking a photoshoot on the bus.

Interested persons can book this double-decker bus for conducting pre and post-wedding shoots and also for birthday parties. The KSRTC has decided to see the response and in all likelihood, this scheme would now be extended to other cities like Kochi and Kozhikode as well.

The KSRTC like all state-owned transport units in the country is a cash strapped organisation. It had made a profit only in its first year of operation way back in the sixties. The state government has on more than one occasion bailed out the KSRTC, whenever things turned sour for the organisation.