Kerala RTC driver steers bus through flooded road, suspended for risking lives

The incident of the bus being driven through the flooded road in Kottayam’s Poonjar drew flak from many on social media soon after the visuals went viral.

The visuals of a half-drowned bus on a flooded road and passengers being rescued through the windows of the vehicle is one of the most chilling that have emerged from the rain-struck Kottayam district in Kerala. The incident of the bus being driven through the flooded road in Kottayam’s Poonjar on Saturday, October 16 drew flak from many on social media soon after the visuals went viral. On Saturday night, the Kerala Road State Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) suspended the driver of the bus for driving through the flooded road putting the lives of passengers at risk, Transport Minister Antony Raju announced.

In the visuals of the incident, the Kerala RTC bus bound to Erattupetta can be seen trying to navigate through the flooded road. Initially the bus can be seen submerged till its tyres. However, the driver did not stop, but continued driving forward till the bus was submerged up to half its height. Following this, he halted the bus in front of the St Mary’s Church in the region. The passengers were then rescued by the local people who thronged the area through the front window of the bus and the doors.

Taking to Facebook, Transport Minister Antony Raju announced that the driver of the bus, identified as S Jayadeep of Erattupetta depot, has been suspended. “KSRTC Managing Director has been directed to suspend the driver who drove the bus through a heavily inundated road in front of the St Mary’s Church in Poonjar, putting the lives of people at risk,” the Minister wrote.

Kerala RTC bus with passengers driver through heavily flooded road at Poonjar in Kottayam district. Driver is suspended for risking lives of passengers.#KeralaRains #Kerala pic.twitter.com/k2q98zLrar — Neethu Joseph (@neethujoseph_15) October 17, 2021

Parts of many central Kerala districts such as Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta have been majorly hit by the heavy rainfall that the region received continuously from Friday night to Saturday. Many regions in the districts have been inundated and multiple landslides have been reported from many areas. Kottayam with its hilly terrain is one of the most highly affected regions. Two people have died and at least 10 people are reported missing from Kottayam and Idukki districts following landslides and flash floods.

