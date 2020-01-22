Kerala RSS worker arrested for bomb attack at police post

A steel bomb exploded at the police picket post in Kannur on the wee hours of January 16 morning.

news Crime

A worker of the Rashrtiya Swayam Sevak (RSS) has been arrested for throwing a bomb at the police picket post in Nayanar Road, Ponniam, Thalassery, Kannur. Prabesh K, of Palaparambath House in Kodakkalam, was arrested from Coimbatore by Kathirur Sub Inspector of Police M Nijeesh, with civil police officers Joshith and Bijesh of Coimbatore.

Nijeesh has confirmed the arrest on a call to TNM.

The bomb exploded on the wee hours of January 16 morning, at around 1 am. It was a steel bomb that exploded at the Nayanar Road.

The police have said that the accused has admitted to throwing the bomb near the Kathirur Manoj Seva Kendram in Nayanar Road. His real aim was to hit the Seva Kendram and not the police picket post, Prabesh told the police. It was a deliberate attempt to create a conflict there, the accused said in a statement to the police.

Manoj Seva Kendram is the RSS party office in Kathirur. Nijeesh says, "The attack must have been because of either of two reasons. One, he had an issue with the police earlier and wanted to attack the police picket post to scare them. The second reason could be that he wanted to create a political conflict by throwing a bomb at the RSS office and making it seem like an attack by the CPI(M). He was drunk too. We took the case after the complaint by the police."

The accused already has 10 police cases in his name.

Also read: Nepal tragedy: Hotel gave outdoor heater after parents said kids were shivering