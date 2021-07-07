Kerala revises COVID-19 restrictions based on TPR

All government offices are now allowed to open with 100% staff in some areas and deadlines for take away services in restaurants have also been extended.

Coronavirus COVID 19

The Kerala government has decided to extend COVID-19 regulations based on Test Positivity Rate (TPR) and to allow more relaxations where the TPR rate is low. In the high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, it was decided that places with TPR below 5% will be put under category A, areas with TPR between 5% and 10% will be put under category B, 10 to 15 % under category C. Category D will include places with more than 15% TPR. According to recent data, there are 82 local self government departments in category A, 415 in category B, 362 in category C and 175 in category D.

In categories A and B, all government offices will be opening with 100% staff, while in category C, local self government department offices can open only with 50% of staff. In areas with more than 15% TPR, offices are not allowed to open. In categories A and B, restaurants can now open for take away or parcel services until 9.30 pm from the earlier deadline of 7.30 pm. In these areas, indoor games and gymnasiums are allowed to function in an open area without an air conditioner, with only 20 people present at a time.

Following the standard operation procedure of the Ministry of Health and regulations of the Tourism Department, stays at tourism spots can start functioning. Only those who have RT-PCR negative certificates, which are not older than 72 hours or those who have completed vaccinations will be allowed in such spots.

The new regulations will come into effect from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 14,373 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the state on Tuesday. As many as 10,751 persons have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28.77 lakh and the active cases to 1.04 lakh, the government said in a press release. The toll mounted to 13,960 with the addition of 142 recent deaths due to the infection.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases in the latest 24-hour period at 2,110, followed by Kollam at 1,508 and Ernakulam at 1,468. Of the positive cases, 77 are health workers, 58 people had come from outside the state and 13,516 were infected through contact. At least 3.60 lakh people are under observation and 24,139 are in hospital.

The government also decided to give preference to college students aged between 18-23 years, guest workers (migrant workers) and private bus employees for the vaccination drive. Students going abroad for higher studies would also be given preference, a government release said.

PTI inputs