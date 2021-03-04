Kerala to restrict number of people at public rallies during Assembly polls

The Chief Electoral Officer along with the state Health Department has issued COVID-19 guidelines for voters and parties ahead of the Assembly polls.

news Assembly Election 2021

In light of the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has suggested that the number of people attending public rallies be restricted during the state Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in April. He also added that he has spoken to the Kerala Chief Secretary regarding the suggestion. All COVID-19 protocols including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing have to be strictly adhered to during these public gatherings and election campaign discussions and meetings.

A set of guidelines were also issued in Kerala after a detailed discussion by members of the State Health and Family Welfare Department with the Chief Election Officer. The CEO also added that all political parties, candidates and the general public participating in the election process are required to follow the guidelines that have been issued.

Find the guidelines issued on the conduct of the 2021 Assembly Elections in Kerala issued by the government.

For individuals:

a) Thermal screening is to be done at the entrance of halls, rooms or other premises used for election. The screening can be done by ASHA workers, paramedical staff, NSS/Student police cadets etc.

b) In case a voter is recording high temperature, they will be screened two times. If the result is not within the prescribed limits, they will be asked to go home and return during the last hours of the polls.

c) For better coordination and implementation, the Chief Secretary is to appoint a State Nodal Officer for COVID-19 at the Chief Electoral Officerâ€™s office. This nodal officer will ensure COVID-19 guidelines are adhered to during the election process.

For political parties:

a) Subject to other restrictions, candidates can only get four other people to accompany them for door-to-door campaigns. This excludes security personnel if any.

b) In case of road shows, the convoy of vehicles has to be broken after every five vehicles. The gap between two sets of convoys should be measured in time (half an hour), and not distance (100 metres).

c) The District Election Officer will be in charge of public gatherings. He or she will identify open air spaces in the city to hold public gatherings, with clearly marked entry and exit points.

d) In these spaces, social distancing markers and boards should already be set up, ahead of the gathering.

c) Political parties holding the meetings should ensure that masks, sanitisers, thermal screening etc should be made available.

d) The guidelines also added that those violating COVID-19 protocols can be booked under sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).