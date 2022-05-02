Kerala restaurant sealed, two arrested after student’s death by food poisoning

The police say the restaurant functioned a day after the students fell sick as well, so there are chances that there may be more people who may have got food poisoning

Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old student in Kerala’s Kasaragod died of food poisoning and 49 others were hospitalised after consuming food from their food outlet located in Neeleswaram of Kasargod. The two persons have been identified as Sandhesh, who made the shawarma, and the restaurant’s managing partner Anas. Ideal Food Point, the restaurant where the students ate food on Friday, April 29, has now been sealed.

According to reports, Devananda fell sick shortly after she ate the shawarma and on Sunday, May 1, she passed away. After her death, violence was reported outside the restaurant, with an angry crowd setting ablaze a vehicle that belonged to the restaurant.

On Monday, May 2, fresh raids were conducted on the restaurant, which was found to have been functioning without a license. However, police say the restaurant functioned a day after the students fell sick as well, so there are chances that there may be more people who may have got food poisoning. and added that the shop did not have a valid license from the Food Safety department.

Now, the police have arrested two people and booked them under sections 304 (death by negligence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 272 (adulteration) of the Indian Penal Code. The owner of the outlet, who lives in Dubai, has also been called for an investigation by the police.

District Medical Officer (DMO) of Kasaragod, AV Ramdas, said that 31 people were admitted at a government hospital in Kanhangad, of which one person was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). While four people were admitted to MIMS in Kannur, 10 people were at the Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) in Cheruvathoor and three are at Pariyaram health care centre. The parents of one of the children who fell sick has voluntarily shifted the patient to a private hospital in Mangaluru in neighbouring Karnataka. “Some of them were admitted with mild symptoms and were discharged today,” the police said.

Meanwhile, local residents threw rocks and stones at the restaurant, breaking the windows and had also set a vehicle of the shop on fire. The police had warned the people not to indulge in such activities and resort to violence. The shop was sealed as soon as the incident was reported.

According to sources, the food shop was situated near a tuition centre that the students attended. District Medical Officer AV Ramdas had told that more cases were expected — as the restaurant functioned for a day after the student’s death before it was sealed — and that doctors and staff from other nearby medical institutions have been asked to be present at the Cheruvathur PHC and Neeleswaram Taluk hospitals.

State Food and Civil Supplies Department, in a statement, said that the outlet, functioning without proper license from the department, has been sealed and the District Collector directed to conduct an investigation. State Health Minister Veena George has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association said that the restaurant was not a part of their association as it did not have a license. The association also said that proper inspection was not carried out at the restaurant as authorities only inspect food outlets that have a license. The restaurant was raided by the police on Monday, and samples from the restaurant have been sent to a lab in Kozhikode to find out what caused the poisoning.