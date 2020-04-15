Kerala reports one new COVID-19 case, 68000 people finish quarantine

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the recovery rate in the state is the highest in the country.

Kerala has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of people who have been kept under quarantine to contain the COVID-19 infection. On April 2, the number of people under quarantine was 1,65,934. Of this, 1,65,291 were in home quarantine, while 643 people were in hospital. On Wednesday, April 15, the number dropped by more than 68,000 to 97,464. Of this, 96,942 are on home quarantine, while 522 are in hospital isolation.

A total of 387 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. The state recorded one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday as the number of active cases stood at 167.

As of Wednesday, 16,745 samples have been sent for examination. Of this, 16,002 are negative. Of the 387 people who tested positive, 264 have returned from foreign countries as well as from other states. Eight people are foreign nationals.

The recovery rate in the state is the highest in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. 218 people have recovered in the state. The state government has also decided to increase the number of people being tested.

The Chief Minister, however, cautioned that the state is not yet able to claim that they have ‘broken the chain.’

“The number of cases in the state have become less as the people have been strictly following the lockdown rules. We all know how tough it could be. However if we don’t keep up the vigil, the situation will go out of control at any time,” he warned.

In the press meet, Pinarayi noted that new details on the lockdown will be released after a meeting on April 16.

“The cabinet meeting, to be held on Thursday, April 16, will take the call on what all relaxations can be made after April 20. It has been seen that the chances of disease transmission will be high if the restrictions are relaxed, and hence they have to be strictly followed,” he said.

While the Centre has released certain relaxations, financial assistance to states has not yet been announced. “It’s expected to be announced soon,” he said.

It has been found that in destitute centres, providing food alone is not sufficient. Thus, the government has decided to distribute washing soaps and to ensure hygiene at those centres, he added.

A total of 21 cancer centres have also been set up in the state since the low immunity of cancer patients is a concern as they may be susceptible to the coronavirus infection. The CM noted that a treatment facility would be provided so patients don’t have to travel long distances.

