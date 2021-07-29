At least two-third of the population surveyed in 11 states were found to have developed coronavirus antibodies, according to the findings of a serosurvey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) done between June 14 and July 6. Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79% seroprevalence while Kerala is at the bottom with 44.4%. Seroprevalence in Assam is 50.3% and Maharashtra 58%. The findings of the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by the ICMR across 70 districts of India was shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Figures for the other southern states were 70.2% in Andhra Pradesh, 69.8% in Karnataka and 69.2% in Tamil Nadu. Seroprevalence was found to be 76.2% among the surveyed population in Rajasthan, 75.9% in Bihar, 75.3% in Gujarat, 74.6% in Chhattisgarh, 73.1% in Uttarakhand, 71% in Uttar Pradesh, and 68.1% in Odisha. This means that Kerala, which had successfully managed to curtail the first wave, has more people who are susceptible to infection.

Referring to the findings, the Health Ministry has advised states and union territories to conduct seroprevalence studies of their own in consultation with the ICMR to ensure that those studies follow a standardized protocol. The findings of such serosurveys can then be utilised quickly by the states to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to COVID-19.

"The national sero-survey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of COVID-19 infection at the national level. Therefore, the national serosurvey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of seroprevalence between districts and even between states," a statement said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 45 crore with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Nearly 40 lakh (39,42,457) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the ministry said citing a provisional report at 7 pm. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.