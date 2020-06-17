Kerala reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, state tally now 2,621

Those who tested positive on Tuesday include 47 from abroad and 26 came from other states, state health minister KK Shailaja said.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 79 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of people under treatment for the virus infection in the State to 1,366.



With the addition of the fresh cases, 2,621 people have so far been infected by the virus.



Those who tested positive today include 47 from abroad and 26 came from other states, state health minister K K Shailaja said.



"Two from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad districtcontracted the disease through their contacts.



One health worker from Pathanamthitta was also infected," the minister said in a release.



The medical bulletin said samples of 60 peoplehave returned negative and till now, 1,234 people have been cured in the state.



At least 1,22,143 people are under observation out of which 1,986 are in isolation wards acrossvarious hospitals in the state.



On Tuesday, Malappuram reported 15 cases, Ernakulam 13 cases, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kannur seven each, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad six each, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Kozhikode four each and Kasaragod two.



Kattakada region of Thiruvananthapuram district has been categorised as a hot spot while few regions of the area have been declared as a containment zone.



As of now, the state has 110 hot spots.



The state police said cases were registered against 773 people for violating the lockdown protocol.



While 2,755 incidents of not wearing masks were reported today, nine cases were registered against those under quarantine for violating the quarantine protocol.



As per the latest medical bulletin, Malappuramhas a total of 210 cases, followed by Thrisur with 150 and Palakkad with 143.



Kannur has 132 cases, Kozhikode (102), Pathanamthitta (101) and Alappuzha 100 cases.

