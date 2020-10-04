Kerala reports 7834 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

Malappuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode reported over 900 cases on Saturday.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Kerala reported its highest single day recovery of 4,476 persons, even as 7,834 individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

"Samples of 4,476 persons returned negative today, the highest recoveries on a single day so far," Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. In the last 24 hours, 54,563 samples have been sent for testing. On Friday, the state's COVID-19 count had crossed the 9,000 mark for the first time.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC came into force in the state from Saturday, as per which not more than five people can assemble at any place, including shops, banks and commercial establishments.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government had no other option but to enforce strict COVID-19 norms.

"If people are allowed to go to shops, then use of gloves is a must. It will be the responsibility of the shop owners to ensure that COVID protocols are followed. If not, strict action will be taken; fines will go up if masks are not worn," said the CM.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of cases on Saturday -- 1,049, while three districts-- Malappuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode -- accounted for over 900 cases on Saturday, the Minister KK Shailaja said.

Twenty two deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 813. The deceased were aged between 47 and 78.

As many as 6,850 people were infected through contact, 49 had come from abroad and 187 from other states, she said.

Ninety five health workers were among those whose samples tested positive on Saturday -- 24 from Thiruvananthapuram and 23 from Kannur.

As many as 2,51,286 people are presently under observation,including 31,068 in hospitals. So far, 31,04,878 samples have been sent for testing. Thirty two new hot spots were added on Saturday while 12 areas have been removed from the list, taking the total hotspot count to be 724.

