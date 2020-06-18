Kerala reports 75 fresh COVID-19 cases, 53 of them foreign returnees

Presently, 1,357 people are undergoing treatment and 1.25 lakh people are under observation in the state.

Kerala reported 75 positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 infection tally to 2,696. But in some relief for the state, 90 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday.

There are a total of 1,336 active cases in the state.

Of the positive cases, 53 have come from abroad and 19 from other states, while three have been infected through contact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister while addressing media said that 84,195 persons have returned from abroad so far and 1,79,059 from other states have also returned. All expatriates flying to Kerala must undergo a COVID-19 test before boarding the flight, the state government insists.

At least 277 Keralites have succumbed to COVID-19 abroad and deaths of Malayalis have been reported from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, where the infection load is very high, the CM said.

Today, a Malayali nurse lost her life in Delhi, Pinarayi said.

A total of 14 people from Kollam district tested positive on Wednesday. Eleven of those are foreign returnees, two from Delhi and one from Chennai. The list also includes a nine-year-old girl who tested positive, reported Manorama online.

Eleven cases were reported from Malappuram district. One of the patients is a primary contact of an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker who had tested positive on June 5. Three of the patients are returnees from other states, while seven are from abroad.

As many as nine cases were reported from Kasaragod and six cases from Palakkad. Of the nine cases from Kasaragod, seven are foreign returnees and two from Maharashtra. All those tested positive from Palakkad had come from abroad.

Thrissur on Wednesday reported eight new cases while 11 persons recovered from the disease, reported Times of India.

Five cases were reported from Ernakulam and six from Kozhikode. Thiruvananthapuram reported three, Kottayam four, Kannur four, Wayanad three and Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha one each.

There are 110 hotspots designated across Kerala so far.

(With PTI inputs)