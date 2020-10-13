Kerala reports 5,930 more cases of COVID-19, total recoveries nearing 2 lakh

As many as 1,99,634 people have recovered from the disease so far with 7,836 COVID-19 patients testing negative on Monday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

After reporting more than 9,000 cases of COVID-19 each in the last three days â€“ with the highest of 11,755 coming on October 10 â€“ Kerala recorded only 5,930 cases on Monday, nearly half the number. However, this is also because of reduced testing on Sundays, with only 38,259 samples, as against the nearly 70,000 samples tested on other days.

With Mondayâ€™s cases, the total number of people who have so far been infected with the coronavirus is nearing three lakh soon.

Meanwhile the recoveries are nearing two lakh. As many as 1,99,634 people have recovered from the disease so far with 7,836 COVID-19 patients testing negative on Monday.

A total of 94,388 people are presently under treatment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

While Kozhikode reported 869 cases, Malappuram had 740, Thrissur 697, Thiruvananthapuram 629 and Alappuzha 618 cases on Monday.

The toll went up to 1,026 with the addition of 22 more fatalities due to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 4,767 were infected through contact, 48 had come from abroad and 86 from other states.

As many as 195 health workers were among those who tested positive on Monday. The highest was from Thiruvananthapuram â€“ 76 -- followed by 23 in Ernakulam.

As many as 2,81,413 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 28,309 in hospitals, CM Pinarayi said.

So far 36,28,429 samples have been sent for testing.

While three places were added in the list of hot spots today, five areas were removed from the list.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to allow a helper for COVID-19 patients needing care, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a press release.

The COVID board took the decision in this regard and the order was issued to hospital superintendents.

The helper can be a relative and should be healthy and would be provided PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit.

The decision comes days after a COVID-19 patient was discharged and his family found that he had bed sores infested with worms. A shortage of healthcare workers to look after the increasing number of COVID-19 patients is believed to have led to the incident.

(With PTI input)