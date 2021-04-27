Kerala reports 32,819 new COVID-19 cases, CM urges citizens to follow precautions

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no decrease in the number of cases or the speed of transmission.

news Coronavirus

Kerala on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 32,819 new cases. Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was no decrease in the number of cases or the speed of transmission.

Currently, there are 2,47,181 active cases in the state. In the last two weeks, Kerala's active cases have increased by 255%. Regulations and COVID-19 restrictions are expected to continue, the CM said, as the virus is still spreading rapidly in the state.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Kozhikode district, where 5,015 people were reported positive on Tuesday. This is followed by Ernakulam with 4,270 cases, and Thrissur and Malappuram with more than 3,000 cases each. Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Palakkad have more than 2,000 cases, while Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod have less than 1,000 cases. Ernakulam has the highest number of COVID-19 patients under treatment, with more than 39,500. This is followed by Kozhikode, which has around 35,000 patients.

Thirty people succumbed to the disease in the state in the last 24 hours. The CM noted that following precautions throughout the state were the only means towards emerging from the current crisis.

Parole will be provided to inmates since COVID-19 transmission has been reported to be high in prisons. The CM also requested more people to volunteer in the fight against the virus.

Pinarayi Vijayan pointed to the regulations in Pooram celebrations and postponing the Edathua Church festival as an example of people's understanding of the severity of the crisis. The church festival was cancelled for the first time in the 200-year history of the religious institution. He said that people themselves should lead the charge in containing the pandemic.

The CM said that in four days, the cases in Thrissur district may double, and the district is preparing with further oxygen and ventilator facilities. A new oxygen plant will be set up in Mulankunnathukavu Medical College in a week, where 300 units of oxygen can be produced.